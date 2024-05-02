Lakewood Baseball Scores, Week 3 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske.

Umpire stopped his arbitrating to take this picture of an enthusiastic pitcher.

The Sub Times Sports Page: Baseball at LBC Week 3

April 24, April 16 & 27 results

12U Bronco (12 and under)

Titans 9, Diamondbacks 8

Titans 24, Diamondbacks 8

10U Mustang (10 and under)

Knights 15, Cyclones 5

Isaac and Payton combined for the Knights, who remain undefeated, to hold the Cyclones to 5 hits and 5 runs while striking out 11. Liam was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles, while Sawyer was also 3 for 3 with a double and a triple. LJ had a home run and 3 runs scored. Kamden led the Cyclones with 2 hits (1 double), 2 runs, 2 RBIs and 5 stolen bases, while Nathaniel and Paeton each hit a double.

Coach Kruse say, “Ready, set, swing!!”

Rainiers 8, Rivals 4

Brody and Ace combined to strike out the Rivals 13 times while holding them to 4 uns. James and Lennon both stroked doubles, while Body and Eli had two hits each. The Rainiers managed to steal 16 bases. The Rivals were led by James B, who struck out all three hitters he faced while going 2 for 2 with a double, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs. Adan also had 2 hits and 2 runs scored.

April 30 game:

Knights 8, Rivals 5

Liam (double, 2 for 2) and Hunter (2 doubles) paced the Knights, along with Sawyer, Liya and Will, each with two hits. For the Rivals, James B pitched two scoreless innings, registering 6 strikeouts. Logan scored two runs, stole 6 bases, and went 1 for 1.

8U Pinto (8 and under)

Bill 18, Tillicum Crushers 17

Bills 22, Rainiers 20

Diamondbacks 17, Bulldozers 12

Hornets 28, Panthers 12

6U Shetland (6 and under)

Every T-ball team remains undefeated!!