British post-punk band THE MISSION performing in Tacoma on May 3 at Spanish Ballroom – The Suburban Times

Formed in 1985 by vocalist/guitarist Wayne Hussey and bassist Craig Adams, The Mission has released ten studio albums and has consistently remained at the forefront of the British alt-rock and post-punk wave through hiatuses and lineup changes.

The original core – Hussey, Adams and guitarist Simon Hinkler relinked in 2011 and has been going on strong ever since.

Their latest album – 2016’s Another Fall From Grace (Spotify link)– is arguably considered their best album ever, which Hussey has described as the lost link between The Sisters of Mercy’s First and Last and Always and The Mission’s first album, God’s Own Medicine. He largely attributes this to his use of the electric 12-string guitar which fell out of favor with the singer-songwriter during The Mission’s interim years.

The Spanish Ballroom is located 565 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402 in McMenamins Elks Temple. Doors open at 7 pm, show starts at 8 pm. Tickets are $40 day of show. Learn more here.