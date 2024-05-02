Asia Pacific Cultural Center Celebrates Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May – The Suburban Times

Washington boasts a vibrant and diverse Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, representing over 20% of the state’s population. This community includes individuals with heritage from countries such as China, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Samoa, among others. The AAPI community has significantly influenced Washington State’s history and culture, from the Chinese immigrants who built the railroads to the Japanese Americans who faced unjust internment during World War II.

APCC will host a variety of events throughout May to honor AAPI heritage in Washington State. These include cultural festivals, performances, art exhibits, film screenings, community gatherings, and more. Additionally, educational programs and resources are available through schools, museums, and community centers to foster appreciation and understanding of AAPI history and culture.

Here are some of the exciting events APCC is hosting during this special month:

May 4, 2024: Korea Day (11 am to 2 pm at APCC)

Enjoy small bites of Korean food.

Experience K-pop and traditional Korean music performances.

Learn Taekwondo martial arts.

Participate in Korean paper folding (종이접기) and games like the Korean Wave Quiz.

Watch a Dalgona (달고나) demo and Korean gourd painting (조롱박 그림).

Visit promotional booths with DongYangHwa painting and writing and Samulnori performances.

May 10, 2024: Laos Day (12 pm to 2 pm at APCC)

Attend a presentation by Samantha Sinh Phanivong on Lao food and traditional dance.

Learn Lao boxing from Kittivet Tamya of the South Sound Martial Art School.

May 18, 2024: India Day (11 am to 2 pm at Blix Elementary School – 1302 E 38th St, Tacoma, WA 98404)

Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of India! Join us for an enriching experience filled with beautiful, colorful traditions and demonstrations. Don’t miss this special

May 21, 2024: China Day (11 am to 2 pm at APCC)

Watch Nancy Gu demonstrate how to make delicious Chinese dumplings.

Enjoy Chinese culture, music, and social dancing—fun for the whole family.

May 25, 2024: Okinawa Day (1 pm to 3 pm at APCC)

Experience Okinawan music and videos.

Witness an Okinawan Karate demonstration.

Learn the art of origami.

Enjoy a Taiko performance and learn how to play Taiko and dance.

Make rice balls and snacks, and learn how to use chopsticks.

For more announcements about upcoming events throughout May celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, check out APCC’s Facebook and Instagram pages.