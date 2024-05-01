Mayfest is Just Around the Corner – The Suburban Times

Celebrate the arrival of spring and Mother’s Day weekend with Mayfest, featuring a variety of family-friendly activities in the beautiful gardens of Lakewold. Enjoy our most colorful season with a refreshing mocktail, participate in a garden scavenger hunt (and win a prize!), make Mother’s Day cards, and play games on the lawn. Bring or purchase a picnic lunch to enjoy on your favorite spot on the lawn.

We’ve got several musical and artistic offerings to compliment the activities: saxophonist Rob Sabado will energize guests from 11am to 1pm Saturday and Sunday with tunes everybody will enjoy. On Saturday at 1 pm, we’ll host a discussion of our current art exhibition Kvitucha: Ukraine in Bloom by co-curators Viktoriia Nikitiuk and Tanya Zayka as well as several of the displayed artists.

On Sunday, a special Mother’s Day concert will take place at 2 pm featuring young musicians performing with their mothers, along with a special performance by soprano Veronica Deraleau and pianist Lark Powers. Other Mayfest features include our plant sale (spend $75 and receive a complimentary Lakewold Gardens tote bag) and the launch of our new membership program. A brand new garden membership would make a perfect gift for all of the Mother figures in your life. The wonders of our springtime garden —hundreds of rhododendrons in bloom, wisteria on the veranda, music floating through the garden along with other sights, sounds, and smells— await.

We hope you’ll join us for this joyful Mayfest celebration! Click here to buy your tickets.