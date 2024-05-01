Lakewood recognized for its financial reporting – The Suburban Times

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recognized and awarded the city with the GFOA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR Award) for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

The award represents a significant achievement by the city. In order to be eligible for the PAFR Award, a government must also submit its annual comprehensive financial report to GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program and receive the Certificate for the current fiscal year. Each eligible report is evaluated on categories including reader appeal, understandability, distribution methods, creativity and other elements.

Recognition for this award goes to Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer Tho Kraus for her outstanding leadership and financial acumen as well as the City Council for its commitment to transparent fiscal management.