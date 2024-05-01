DuPont Historic Village Walking Tour – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to join us on Saturday, May 11, 2024, for a walking tour of Historic DuPont Village. Meet us at the DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont WA, for a 10:00 a.m. start. Please arrive a few minutes early to sign in. We will be walking on sidewalks for approximately 1.5 miles. Walk is free and appropriate for all ages. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The DuPont Company built the village for its employees beginning in 1909 and it was a company town until 1951. Learn more about the houses and company town, School District #7, and the role Camp and Fort Lewis have played in our history. This will be an interactive tour. We encourage you to ask questions or add information as we explore. Tour will last approximately 90 minutes rain or shine, so dress for the weather. For more information, contact duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656.