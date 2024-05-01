A Play About the artist Mark Rothko – The Suburban Times

When I heard that actor Scott Brown was performing in “Red”, I was thrilled.

When I heard that actor Scott Brown was performing in “Red”, I was thrilled. I had seen the video recording of the play from Broadway several years ago and we had worked with Scott on a number of local video productions in Tacoma. We are always excited to see Scott in a theatre and are determined to see the production, knowing it will be better because of his talent and intensity and talent.

Don had been an art major, working in painting and drawing at UPS, but had also taken acting classes at Clover Park HS and at both Olympic College and University of Puget Sound in addition to acting and speech classes at both. In fact, Peggy and I had both been students at UPS and met at the closing dance of the school year. The rest is history.

We knew nothing about the Burien Actors Theatre (BAT). I was glad to see producers, directors and actors, Randy Clark and Aya Clark of Dukesbay Theatre had already seen “Red” and were supporters of the Burien production house. Within one day, we were connected to Eric Dickman and pleased to be invited to see the production.

Eric welcomed everyone to the production. It was open seating. Peg and I took our favorite seats – front row center.

Rothko (Scott Brown) was on the stage for half an hour before the production began resting, smoking, drinking and changing records. It begins when Ken (Seamus C. Smith) arrives for his first day as assistant to the famous artist.

It a little rocky when Ken arrives for the first time. Ken is a nervous student. Rothko and Ken stare at pieces out in the space of his studio. Rothko asks the important question, “What do you see?” Bemused, Ken says “Red!”. Thus begins the education for the art student (and the audience) of what painting is about and what it’s meant to be.

It runs about 80 minutes and every minute is filled with information about the artist’s world: why he does what he does, why he does it the way he does and what his underlying beliefs are. There is no break; there is only preparation, paint, painting . . . and questions and answers.

Ken takes abuse but wants to learn more and more about art. He does a great job of preparing canvases, stapling the canvas to the frame, mitering the corners and painting the first coating onto the canvases well as giving equal emotion and intelligence to Rothko. It’s almost a dance when they paint the under coating for the large painting. Ken takes a lot of abuse as he works with Rothko; but he is continually challenged. Ken is inspired when Rothko states, “I am not here to make pretty pictures. I am here to stop your heart!”

It’s a great education about art. Don has studied and painted. Peg began with calligraphy and then got into drawing and painting. But Rothko dedicated his life to it.

Director Beau Prichard should be very proud, along with Eric Dickman, Co-Production Manager as well as Maggie Larrick, Set Designer, and Rochelle-Ann Graham, Costume Designer.

The production runs just over two hours and it's worth every minute. Don't miss it.

It runs until May 5. For tickets, go to www.battheatre.org