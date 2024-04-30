The Green Jobs & Pathways Summit is almost here – The Suburban Times

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Clover Park Technical College, McGavick Center

4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

We still have some seats available for the Green Jobs and Pathways Summit! Check out our newly released agenda to see the lineup of speakers and panelists for this exciting event!

This summit will focus on building foundations of understanding across “Green Jobs” sector stakeholders so we can intentionally grow and bridge pathways into these jobs. We will share research and information gathered on top skills, local training pathways, and future projections for quality green jobs.

Employers across industries will gain deeper insight from industry peers and local experts on worker skill development and strategies for recruitment and retention into these jobs.

Participants will leave with a greater understanding of the future of green jobs in our region and opportunities for stronger alignment to ensure we have robust systems in place for the continued growth of the green economy in Tacoma and beyond.

Space is limited, so reserve your spot today before it’s too late! View agenda and roster here.