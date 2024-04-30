On Seeing Nature program to benefit the Tahoma Bird Alliance – The Suburban Times

“On Seeing Nature – Migratory Edition” – a two-part event – will be held May 18 (9:00-11:30 am walk-about, 1:30-3:30 pm presentation) at the University of Puget Sound.

The event will benefit the Tahoma Bird Alliance (formerly Tahoma Audubon).

Attendees will learn:

how seeing nature through art can lead to better birding

how knowledge of urban birds and landscape practices help each of us build more sustainable landscapes that help birds survive.

Cost is $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Click here to learn more and register.