Music From Home: Sounds of the Homelands – The Suburban Times

Music From Home: Sounds of the Homelands

In the first of the season’s American Focus subset of concerts, soprano Ellaina Lewis, violinist Robert Murphy, and pianist Kim Davenport will deliver performances of music by Black composers active in the United States. The program includes Sonnets on Love, Rosebuds and Death (a song cycle of 8 haunting and fascinating pieces for voice, violin, and piano) by Dorothy Rudd Moore, Four African Dances for violin and piano, a solo piano arrangement of the Spiritual Deep River by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and a set of preludes and art songs by Richard Thompson. University of Puget Sound faculty member and musicologist Dr. Gwynne Brown will offer an introductory discussion on this program. Come discover this repertoire with three of our favorite musicians, all of whom are returning to the Music from Home series. And of course, enjoy refreshments and admission to the garden before the concert, all included in your ticket.

Please note: this concert takes place on Saturday, a departure from the majority of Music From Home concerts which are typically held on Sundays.

