Join Rep. Mari Leavitt for Community Conversations – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mari Leavitt.

You are invited! Join Rep. Leavitt for a community conversation. It’s a great way to engage in dialogue about issues important to you, hear about work and important community projects from the 2024 legislative session, and an opportunity to listen to residents from across their district.

Thursday, May 2, 11 am, Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Steilacoom

Tuesday, June 4, 12 pm, Lakewood History Museum, 6114 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood

Hope to see you there!