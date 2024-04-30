Draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan before Lakewood Planning Commission – The Suburban Times

The Lakewood Planning Commission is holding a series of meetings to review the City of Lakewood 2024 Draft Comprehensive Plan. The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

The meeting dates to review the plan are:

May 1

May 15

May 29

A public hearing is scheduled for June 5, 2024. The Planning Commission will send the plan to the Lakewood City Council for review and final approval.

The Lakewood Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

The Comprehensive Plan is a long-range planning document that outlines plans for the future of the City of Lakewood. It covers everything from zoning to critical areas and development regulations. It also includes plans for specific neighborhoods within Lakewood, outlining how they could be developed in the future.

Under state law, every city must develop a Comprehensive Plan. Cities are also required to update this plan every 10 years. The city began its periodic review update in 2023. It is required to have the update complete and adopted by the Lakewood City Council by the end of this year.

Review the draft 2024 Lakewood Comprehensive Plan.