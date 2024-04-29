Tacoma Entrepreneurs Recognized as Innovators – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tim Strege.

Educational technology startups shone at the annual Idea & Pitch Collaborative sponsored by the William Factory Incubator with GapFundr, FutureGen, Collegey and Inclusive Imagination winning awards following ten weeks of preparation.

“These entrepreneurs excel at merging technology with educational and recreational opportunities” declared Giang Nguyen, Incubator Director of Outreach & Engagement. $2,500 was awarded to Ponce Durr of GapFundr, enhancing its technology to facilitate recurring transactions for donor contributions to attending and college bound students. $1,000 was awarded to Eddie Mazariegos of Future Gen, which helps students with early career exploration. $1,000 was also awarded to Syed Jamal with Collegey, which provides life experience learning for high school and college students. Inclusive Imagination founder Garrett Whitmyre was recognized for developing gaming products for individuals with sensory, physical and neuro diversity.

All firms will receive six-months of additional support to launch their emerging enterprises including a co-working location at Traction Space and professional services from Arceda Business Services. Award funds were contributed from Koz Development, Tacoma Venture Fund and Commencement Bank.

“This impressive cluster of entrepreneurs create smart solutions for learning and recreational opportunities,” said Tim Strege, Incubator Executive Director. “We encourage the community to rally around these promising enterprises which put Tacoma on the map of innovation.”

Judges for the event included Dennis Joyce, Director of Investments for Tacoma Venture Fund, Vicky Tamaru with the nonprofit Build Justly, and Joseph Abboud, J.D. and social entrepreneur.