Reported increase in jury scams seen in Washington – The Suburban Times

Reported increase in jury scams seen in Washington

Washington courts and justice system members are reporting a recent and significant increase in jury scam calls, emails and mailings targeting state residents. Lakewood Municipal Court has heard from at least two people who believe they were victims of this scam.

Scammers can be very convincing, repeating your name, address, Social Security numbers and other information that makes them seem legitimate.

Please tell your family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors that courts, law enforcement and government agencies do not call about missing jury service or warrants. They will never ask for payment or financial information over the phone.

