Plan for overnight lane closures on northbound I-5 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA– People who use northbound Interstate 5 overnight will want to plan extra travel time.

10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning, Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2

The three left lanes of northbound I-5 approaching South 56th Street will close.

One lane will remain open.

The closure will allow Washington State Department of Transportation crews to make repairs to variable message signs along the roadway.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds for worker and traveler safety.

Be kind –workers are out there helping to keep people safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing travelers and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads in Pierce County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.