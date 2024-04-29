 North 15th Street Between North Proctor Street and North Union Avenue Projected to Close for Maintenance through May 10 – The Suburban Times

North 15th Street Between North Proctor Street and North Union Avenue Projected to Close for Maintenance through May 10

TACOMA, Wash. – North 15th Street – between North Proctor Street and North Union Avenue – is projected to close for maintenance May 10, from 8 AM–5 PM, and detours will be in place while this work is happening. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change. Community members with questions about the Residential Street Restoration Program can call Jeff Maki at (253) 591-5896.

