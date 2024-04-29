Nobles appointed to Joint Higher Education Committee – The Suburban Times

Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) was appointed to the Joint Higher Education Committee Wednesday by Lt. Gov. Denny Heck.

The joint committee consists of eight members — two members from each of the major caucuses in both the House and Senate — and meets at least twice annually.

Nobles is the current chair of the Senate Higher Education & Workforce Development Committee.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for this appointment,” Nobles said. “I look forward to working together with my colleagues to continue to find ways to increase access to higher education for all Washingtonians who want to pursue their postsecondary dreams.”

