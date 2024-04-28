TCC Sends Two Students to All-Washington Scholars Event – The Suburban Times

TCC sent two students, Maria Paula Amores and John Plinka, to the All-Washington Scholars Event, held today at South Puget Sound Community College. The annual event celebrates outstanding students from each of Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges. Read the students’ stories here.

Maria Paula Amores

Maria Paula Amores is currently studying computer science at TCC. Having experienced the violence of poverty, she is determined to rise above adversity and achieve greatness. She chose to pursue a career in cybersecurity because she has witnessed the damage caused by cyber-crime. Maria Paula also cares deeply about mental health, and during the COVID-19 pandemic she formed a volunteer group to provide social support via regular phone check-ins for isolated senior citizens.

John Plinka

TCC graduate John Plinka studies environmental science at the University of Washington. Before college John served in the U.S. Army, performed music and theater, and pursued a banking and finance career. Each life experience was fueled by a desire to have a positive impact on the world around him, and as he turns his focus to ocean health, he hopes to serve the coastal communities that are increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.