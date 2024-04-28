 Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Discovery Walk – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association Discovery Walk

Join us (May 19, 2024, 9 am) for a fantastic community event in the picturesque and historic town of Steilacoom! Not only will you enjoy a healthy and fun experience, but you’ll also be supporting the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry.

Event Details:

  • 5K Course: The route winds through quiet streets and wooded trails, offering spectacular views of the Sound.
  • Donation: We suggest a minimum donation of $10 per person or $20 per family. Your financial support directly benefits our neighbors who rely on and appreciate our assistance.
  • Registration and Check-In: In-person registration and check-in will take place from 8:00 AM to 8:45 AM at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio (located at 1801 Rainier St, near Rainier & Main St.). The 5K START and FINISH will be at Pioneer Park.
  • Pre-Registration: You can pre-register for the event at this link.
  • https://www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-event/
  • Race Awards: The race will be timed, and ribbons will be awarded to the top 1-3 finishers in 10-year age groups.
  • Donor Perks: Donors will receive a special Kiwanis gift and one ticket for each $10 donation, giving them a chance to win a prize at the 11:00 AM prize drawing. You don’t need to be present to win!

But that’s not all! From 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, join us for a kid and adult friendly, hands-on, educational event sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA). Explore the museum grounds at Rainier & Main St. and learn about:

  1. Native Culinary Traditions: Local Native Americans from the Steilacoom Tribe will introduce you to historic culinary skills using indigenous plants. Learn how to make beads while sipping a cup of tea prepared from local flora.
  2. Culinary Delights: Listen to experts give you insights into plants that add flavor to our cooking.
  3. Time to relax: Take a seat on our recently dedicated bench.
  4. Tree Hero: Discover the story of the pear tree that once rescued the Orr Home.
  5. Automotive Time Travel: Step back a century into the automotive world. Listen to the owner of two Model A Fords share a unique perspective on these classic cars.
  6. Aviary Housing: Build a bird house for $10, cash only.
  7. Green Thumbs: Plant your own heritage seed in a peat pot to watch it grow at home.

Questions? Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net

Walk Flyer

Run Flyer

