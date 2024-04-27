The Niceties to be final show of 85th Season at Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Up next is the final production in our 85th Season – The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess.

What begins as a polite clash in perspectives, explodes into an urgent debate about race, history and power.

At an elite East Coast university, an ambitious young black student and her esteemed white professor meet to discuss a paper the college junior is writing about the American Revolution. They’re both liberal. They’re both women. They’re both brilliant. But very quickly, discussions of grammar and Google turn to race and reputation, and before they know it, they’re in dangerous territory neither of them had foreseen – and facing stunning implications that can’t be undone.

The Niceties originally premiered at the Huntington Theatre, Boston, before transferring to the Manhattan Theatre Club in New York City. The play is a compelling depiction of racial and generational divides as it asks who gets to tell the story of America, and how.

Directed by Michelle Matlock, The Niceties runs for ten performances only from May 31st-June 16th. There is a Pay What You Can performance on June 6th.

Call the box office at (253) 588-0042 or visit lakewoodplayhouse.org to book your tickets.