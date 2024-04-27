 Community Members Invited to ‘Conversations With the Mayor’ Event With Mayor Victoria Woodards on May 1 – The Suburban Times

Community Members Invited to ‘Conversations With the Mayor’ Event With Mayor Victoria Woodards on May 1

TACOMA, Wash. – Residents and businesses are invited to a “Conversations With the Mayor” event on May 1, 9:30 – 10:30 AM, at Sofi’s Corner (6450 Tacoma Mall Boulevard in Tacoma). This informal gathering is hosted by Mayor Victoria Woodards in support of the City of Tacoma’s ongoing efforts to engage and connect with community members.

“I continue to enjoy engaging face-to-face with our community members, as it allows us to truly connect with one another on a deeply personal level,” said Mayor Woodards. “It is through these connections that we can build a stronger, more vibrant community and I am looking forward to listening to everyone’s perspectives about the future of our beloved city.”

 More information about Mayor Woodards is available here.

