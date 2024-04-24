 Letter: She’s the Reason – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: She’s the Reason

· · Leave a Comment ·

Flowers are beautiful whether we notice them or not.

And sometimes in the flower garden the sheer number of flowers may mean individual flowers – their own exquisite beauty, their own delicate artistry, all that makes up the characteristics fairly shouting their identity – are not seen.

But then there she is.

And you stop, right there, and you find yourself face to face with one somehow not like the others.

As you look closer, taking the time so necessary to appreciate the details you otherwise would have missed had you hurried on by, you cannot help but see and love and – almost as if it were possible – hear this little blossom even speak to you, softly laugh with you, shyly smile back at you.

Kind of like people, crowds of people, hurrying by.

But then there’s that one.

And you stop, and stare, and see.

You see her character, resilient as the stalk.

You enjoy her conversation, reflecting deep roots.

You delight in her companionship, refreshing, that blossom smiling back at you.

She’s the reason you return to the garden.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *