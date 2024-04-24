 CPSD Learning in Motion – Lochburn Entrepreneurs – The Suburban Times

CPSD Learning in Motion – Lochburn Entrepreneurs

Clover Park School District’s Learning In Motion video series peeks inside schools to see what students are learning across the district.

In this feature, Lochburn Middle School students explored their entrepreneurial spirit by presenting business pitches to district and community representatives.

At Lochburn, students learn about entrepreneurship by creating business plans for something they are passionate about. These plans encourage students to further their math, writing, problem-solving, artistic and public speaking skills.

At these presentations, district administrators including Superintendent Banner, and local business owners judged these students pitches on a panel to determine which two students will move forward in the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship competition.

Watch the video on the CPSD YouTube page to see these students in action.

