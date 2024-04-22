We Want Pockets Workshop – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Back By Popular Demand!

Have you ever wondered why women’s clothing has such tiny pockets—or no pockets at all? Are you tired of having a pocket deficiency? Do you want pockets now?

Join THS for a workshop on the history of women’s pockets, learn why they became so rare, and make your very own 19th century detachable pocket that can be worn with any outfit! Presented & taught by THS curator Elizabeth Korsmo & THS director Jessica Smith.

Workshop tickets cost $10 and will include the historic talk and project instruction. A list of required supplies will be provided at registration. Basic hand-sewing skills are recommended. Suggested for teens & adults.

Refreshments will be provided. Workshop begins at 6:00 and ends at 8:30pm

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org

RSVP Here: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200450508