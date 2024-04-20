Three affordable housing Notices of Funding Availability releasing in April – The Suburban Times

Pierce County is releasing three Notices of Funding Availability (NOFA) for affordable housing development and preservation projects. Funding in 2024 includes the first-time funds from the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Sales Tax passed by the County in 2023. These funds have greatly expanded the County’s resources to invest in projects that meet the urgent need for development and preservation of affordable housing in our community. The rental housing NOFA and homeownership NOFA total $18,263,002 in funding compared to $6,272,732 in 2023.

The new SSHA3P Housing Capital Fund is the first of its kind in Pierce County and was created to invest local funds to develop and preserve affordable homes for low and very low-income individuals and families. “[This] fund is both a recognition of the extraordinary need for affordable housing across our Pierce County communities and the need for regional commitment and collaboration,” said Tracie Markley, City of Gig Harbor Mayor and Chair of the SSHA3P Executive Board. “I am excited to see how this funding opportunity will bring this affordable housing to fruition.” The 2024 SSHA3P Housing Capital Fund NOFA totals $527,400 and includes contributions from the cities of Auburn, Sumner, and Fife, as well as Pierce County.

The NOFAs will be released and posted on the Pierce County Current Solicitations webpage on April 25. Applications are due June 24 and awards will be announced in September.

For further information contact Bryan Schmid, Affordable Housing Supervisor.