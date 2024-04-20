Strickland To Host Annual Military Service Academy Information Sessions – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) is hosting two U.S. Service Academy Information Nights for high school and middle school students residing in Washington’s 10th Congressional District.

The first informational session will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, in Lakewood, and the second session will be held on Thursday, April 25th, in Lacey.

“One of the greatest honors I perform as a Member of Congress is nominating South Sound students for attendance at our nation’s prestigious service academies,” said Strickland. “As the daughter of a veteran and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I understand the importance of this process and want to ensure that all interested students are well-positioned to gain entrance to these institutions.”

Students who attend will be able to meet with academy field representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Full details for each night:

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood City Hall

Council Chambers

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499



Thursday, April 25, 2024

6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Lacey City Hall

Council Chambers

420 College Street SE

Lacey, WA 98503

For questions, please contact Rebecca, Congresswoman Strickland’s Academy Coordinator, at (360) 459-8514.