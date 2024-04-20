Poetry in the Park – The Suburban Times

The University Place library is partnering with the Tahoma Bird Alliance’s Nature Book Group to present Poetry Nature Walks each month. In April, we will meet at Adriana Hess Wetland Park (2917 Morrison Rd.) on Thursday, April 25 from 2-3 p.m.

The Pierce County Library System is partnering with the Tahoma Bird Alliance’s Nature Book Group to bring Poetry Nature Walks to our community.

Each month we will meet at a different park to walk, read poems, and enjoy nature. April is poetry month and we will meet near the parking lot (2917 Morrison Rd. W., University Place, WA 98466) at 2 p.m. to walk a short trail. We will read the poetry posted in the park. If you would like, please feel free to bring a nature-related poem (12 lines or less) to read. This is not required.

The path is mostly gravel and not completely level; however, this walk is moderately easy and will not require a lot of stamina. There is parking, but no Restrooms on site; there are restrooms at the University Place Library nearby.

Please note, this outdoor program may be canceled due to inclement weather.

For more information on upcoming events visit the Tahoma Bird Alliance website.