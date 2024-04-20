Communities In Schools Annual Breakfast, May 15 – The Suburban Times

Wednesday May 15th, 2024 join us for our Communities In Schools Lakewood Annual Breakfast. Click here to register. We are excited to once again bring our community together to celebrate our young people and the successes they’ve had during this year! This year, we will be highlighting the partnerships that support Communities In Schools Lakewood and the students we serve.

This year we will be gathering at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. where we will enjoy a catered breakfast, highlight and uplift students’ hard work and perseverance, and celebrate the continuous and collaborative efforts of our partners who make the “Community of Support” for our students possible. We look forward to gathering with you!

If you are unable to make it to the event, there are more ways to support our work. Click here to donate.

Or, you can click here to volunteer.