The proctor triplex – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

We are now actively building at a new site, on property adjacent to our recently completed South Tacoma development Madison Meadow. Tacoma Habitat’s first triplex will be built as a tribute to Frank Lewis, our organization’s first construction manager, whom we lost in the fall of 2023. Friends and family are sponsoring the triplex as a tribute to Frank, and in celebration of two Habitat programs he and his wife Marilyn helped start in Tacoma: Building on Faith and Women Build. Construction began in late March, and was recently bolstered by a student group from The Overlake School (pictured above).