Tacoma Animal Shelter Calls for Community Support for Life-Changing Surgery for Dog in Respiratory Distress – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Animal Shelter Calls for Community Support for Life-Changing Surgery for Dog in Respiratory Distress

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is reaching out to the community for urgent assistance in providing life-changing surgery for Tyson, a 7-year-old pit bull mix suffering from brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).

Commonly found in short-nosed breeds such as French bulldogs and Boston terriers, BOAS is characterized by airway abnormalities that impair a dog’s ability to breathe comfortably. Dogs affected by BOAS can easily overheat or collapse with excitement or even mild exercise.

The strain to maintain oxygen levels induces airway inflammation, increasing the risk of severe obstruction. This leaves Tyson susceptible to suffocation, heat stroke, and secondary respiratory tract and lung infections.

To address Tyson’s condition, specialized surgery is needed, estimated at nearly $8,000. This surgical procedure aims to enhance Tyson’s breathing capacity and alleviate the discomfort caused by the syndrome. However, the cost of the surgery strains the organization’s resources.

“Without intervention, Tyson’s condition will continue to worsen over time and negatively impact his overall health and quality of life,” says Dr. Jennifer Bennett, chief veterinary officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Additionally, Tyson has a significant heart murmur, further complicating the already intricate procedure.”

Donations are urgently needed to help cover the expenses for Tyson’s surgery. Every donation will contribute to Tyson’s medical care and aid thousands of other pets in need, like him, who rely on the shelter’s support each year.

“As one of the few open-admission shelters in the state, we are the final refuge for animals like Tyson who need significant medical attention and have nowhere else to turn,” Bennett emphasizes. “Every donation, no matter how small, enables us to carry out our mission and cater to the individual needs of every animal under our care.”

Donations are needed to get Tyson into surgery as soon as possible. Donations can be made on the shelter’s website at www.thehumanesociety.org/tyson.

