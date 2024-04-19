Stream Community Line Celebration, Fare Free Service on Monday, April 22 – The Suburban Times

On April 22, Pierce Transit invites the Pierce County community to celebrate the new Stream Community Line at a ribbon-cutting event at Tacoma Dome Station. The celebration will be held at noon on the plaza outside the Pierce Transit Customer Service Center at 505 E 25th St., Tacoma. Elected officials and local leaders will offer remarks.

In honor of Earth Day, all Pierce Transit services including Stream, regular Pierce Transit bus routes, SHUTTLE and Runner, will be fare free on April 22.

Stream Community Line, a high-capacity transit service offered in partnership with MultiCare, was launched April 1. It travels between Spanaway and Tacoma Dome Station, offering a frequent, rapid and convenient weekday morning and afternoon service. Stream runs on weekdays from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. to help those riders who commute to/from downtown Tacoma and who connect to other local and regional transit services. This service is provided in addition to the existing Route 1, offering another option on weekday mornings and afternoons for commuters looking to make a quicker and more direct trip.

Stream service uses uniquely-branded buses and header signs to differentiate it from Route 1 service along the Pacific Ave./State Route 7 corridor. Bus stops served by Stream have a branded sign and ride guide posted on them. Soon, Stream bus stops will also feature enhanced shelters and lighting, along with a Braille sign and ConnectPoint technology which displays next bus information and a push-to-text feature to hear next bus information.

More information on Stream Community Line can be found at PierceTransit.org/Stream.

Those attending the event may ride transit to the Tacoma Dome Station or park for free at one of the parking garages.