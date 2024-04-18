Fun For All – The Suburban Times

On Friday, April 12, under crystal blue skies, local leaders and volunteers celebrated the groundbreaking for the new inclusive playground at Cirque Park. The new play area will be accessible to children of all abilities and create opportunities for all children to laugh and play together.

The idea for an inclusive playground was brought to the City Council by Chris Saunders, president of the University Place Parks & Recreation Foundation and has been endorsed by local community groups, including the Rotary Club and United for U.P.

The new inclusive playground will feature equipment that can be accessed by ramps and include elements such as accessible swings and play components that support diverse sensory needs.

The Cirque Park inclusive playground is being funded through local donations and grants, with support from the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. To contribute to the project and get regular construction updates, visit the UPPRF website.