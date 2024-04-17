Volunteer Opportunities with DuPont Historical Society & Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

DuPont Historical Society has several openings for volunteers in 2024 — short-term or long-term, onsite or remote, introvert or extrovert!

Below are our top needs, but there’s a variety of opportunities available: administrative, museum collection, community outreach, special events, exhibits and programs, building and maintenance, gift shop, membership, fundraising… if you can help, we will find a role for you.

Front desk/museum docents

Board of Directors

Photos/video

Event volunteers

The Volunteer Interest Form is available online at www.dupontmuseum.com or you can contact us with any questions: (253) 820-3656 or DuPontHistoricalMuseum@gmail.com

The DuPont Historical Society’s mission is to preserve, interpret, and promote the historical heritage of the City of DuPont and surrounding areas for present and future generations. We do this via the DuPont Historical Museum and a range of public programs and events throughout the year. Join us!

Photos courtesy of DuPont Historical Museum: 4th of July Pancake Breakfast volunteers (2022); DuPont BSA Troop 472 removing invasive Scotch broom from historic Fort Nisqually site (2022); Volunteers organizing museum photo collection (2020).