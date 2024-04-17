Lakewood Spring Community Cleanup is April 27-28 – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood’s Spring Community Cleanup is Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, 2024. This is a chance for all Lakewood residents to use the LeMay Refuse transfer station on 94th Street SW to dump unwanted items for free.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The last vehicle will be accepted at 1:45 p.m. Cars in line after 1:45 p.m. will not be admitted.

Community Cleanup Rules:

Lakewood residents only – bring a bill or ID to show proof of residency

Time limit enforced – 5 min. to unload

No box vans or vehicles 7 feet tall

Small trailers only – 4 foot x 8 foot max

Residential waste only – no commercial garbage

Unsafely loaded vehicles may be cited

Wear safe shoes – no slippers, sandals

Be ready to back up a steep ramp

Be ready to unload your own trash

Bag all loose items

Accepted items include:

Bagged items

tires (no rims)

bicycles

furniture

grills

appliances (no refrigerators) recyclables.

Items not accepted: