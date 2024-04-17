Lakewood Spring Community Cleanup is April 27-28 – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood’s Spring Community Cleanup is Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, 2024. This is a chance for all Lakewood residents to use the LeMay Refuse transfer station on 94th Street SW to dump unwanted items for free.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The last vehicle will be accepted at 1:45 p.m. Cars in line after 1:45 p.m. will not be admitted.
Community Cleanup Rules:
- Lakewood residents only – bring a bill or ID to show proof of residency
- Time limit enforced – 5 min. to unload
- No box vans or vehicles 7 feet tall
- Small trailers only – 4 foot x 8 foot max
- Residential waste only – no commercial garbage
- Unsafely loaded vehicles may be cited
- Wear safe shoes – no slippers, sandals
- Be ready to back up a steep ramp
- Be ready to unload your own trash
- Bag all loose items
Accepted items include:
- Bagged items
- tires (no rims)
- bicycles
- furniture
- grills
- appliances (no refrigerators) recyclables.
Items not accepted:
- Loose items
- Paint
- Yard waste
- Construction waste
- Long Lumber (8+ feet)
- Concrete
- Auto Parts
- Explosive or Hazardous Materials
- Propane tanks
- Electronics
- Mattresses
