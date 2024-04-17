 Lakewood Spring Community Cleanup is April 27-28 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Spring Community Cleanup is April 27-28

The City of Lakewood’s Spring Community Cleanup is Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, 2024. This is a chance for all Lakewood residents to use the LeMay Refuse transfer station on 94th Street SW to dump unwanted items for free.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The last vehicle will be accepted at 1:45 p.m. Cars in line after 1:45 p.m. will not be admitted.

Community Cleanup Rules:

  • Lakewood residents only – bring a bill or ID to show proof of residency
  • Time limit enforced – 5 min. to unload
  • No box vans or vehicles 7 feet tall
  • Small trailers only – 4 foot x 8 foot max
  • Residential waste only – no commercial garbage
  • Unsafely loaded vehicles may be cited
  • Wear safe shoes – no slippers, sandals
  • Be ready to back up a steep ramp
  • Be ready to unload your own trash
  • Bag all loose items

Accepted items include:

  • Bagged items
  • tires (no rims)
  • bicycles
  • furniture
  • grills
  • appliances (no refrigerators) recyclables.

Items not accepted:

  • Loose items
  • Paint
  • Yard waste
  • Construction waste
  • Long Lumber (8+ feet)
  • Concrete
  • Auto Parts
  • Explosive or Hazardous Materials
  • Propane tanks
  • Electronics
  • Mattresses

