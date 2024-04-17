Bates Technical College Occupational Therapy Assistant Program earns maximum accreditation from national organization – The Suburban Times

Bates Tech OTA program students practice safely standing from a wheelchair.

Tacoma, Wash.- During the month of April, Bates Technical College joins in celebrating Occupational Therapy (OT) Month, which honors a profession that makes a difference in the lives of those with health conditions, disabilities or other risk factors. Today, to coincide with OT Month, the college announces that its Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) program has earned the highest level of accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE).

Reflecting on the importance of this achievement, Bates Tech’s OTA Program Director Andrew Min remarked, “Achieving a ten-year accreditation from ACOTE indicates the exceptional work of students, faculty and our graduates in the field. This accreditation will allow us to continue serving the needs of our local community and beyond for years to come.”

This accreditation milestone is significant for both the program and its students. While the program has been accredited previously, this marks the first time it has received a maximum ten-year accreditation from ACOTE.

This designation is vital as it ensures that Bates Tech will continue producing highly-qualified OTA graduates and practitioners for the next decade. It also signifies that our graduates will be eligible to sit for their national board exams, a crucial step in their occupational therapy careers.

ACOTE accreditation is a rigorous process that ensures programs meet the highest standards of quality and excellence in occupational therapy education.

Bates Tech celebrates this accreditation alongside OT Month as a testament to the dedication and commitment of its OTA program to providing quality education and professional preparation in the field of occupational therapy.

Min noted, “Our program is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in occupational therapy education and preparing our students for successful careers in this important healthcare profession.”

For more information about Bates Tech’s OTA program, please visit BatesTech.edu/OTA. To learn more about Bates Technical College, go to BatesTech.edu.