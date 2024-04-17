AG’s sex predator unit seeks to prevent release of Pierce County sex offender into community – The Suburban Times

TACOMA — The Washington Attorney General’s Office recently filed a petition in Pierce County Superior Court to civilly commit a sex offender and prevent his release to the community.

Daniel S. Morgan, 36, pleaded guilty in 2018 to second-degree assault and indecent liberties, victim incapable of consent. He was also previously convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes and third- and fourth-degree assault. Morgan was due for release on April 10 after serving his sentence for second-degree assault and indecent liberties, victim incapable of consent.

The Attorney General’s Office petitioned to have him committed, alleging that he is mentally ill and sexually dangerous. Washington’s Sexually Violent Predator law allows the state Attorney General’s Office to petition for the civil commitment of violent sex offenders who, because of a mental abnormality and/or personality disorder, are proven likely to engage in predatory acts of sexual violence if released.

The civil commitment petition consists of allegations that have not yet been proven in a court of law. The State of Washington has the burden to prove the allegations in court.

Morgan will remain at the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island until a probable cause hearing on May 30.

In 1990, Washington became the first state in the nation to pass a law permitting the involuntary civil commitment of sex offenders after they have served their criminal sentences. The Attorney General’s SVP Unit was established shortly thereafter.

The AGO SVP unit is responsible for prosecuting sex predator cases for 38 of Washington’s 39 counties (King County being the exception).

As of early April, 192 sexually violent predators are in the state’s Special Commitment Program.