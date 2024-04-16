Puyallup Seeking State Lobbying Services – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup is seeking proposals from qualified consultants, firms, or individuals to represent the City on legislative issues before the Washington State Legislature.

The City seeks a lobbyist with sound knowledge of public policy, a clear understanding of the legislative process, and effective communication skills. The Consultant must have demonstrated experience lobbying the Washington State Legislature with the necessary expertise on behalf of similar public-sector clients. The Consultant should also have demonstrated experience in bipartisan relationships and a network of access to legislators, administrative executives, and staff.

For details on the Scope of Work and instructions on applying, please download the Request for Proposals document here. Proposals must be received no later than 5 pm on May 31, 2024. For questions, please contact Eric Johnson at ejohnson@puyallupwa.gov or 253-770-3370.