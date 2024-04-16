 Music Boosters Mattress Fundraiser – The Suburban Times

Music Boosters Mattress Fundraiser

Submitted by SHS Music Boosters.

SHS Music Boosters is hosting the 5th Annual Mattress Fundraiser this Saturday (April 20) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Steilacoom High School. You’re invited to save big on top name brands in a no-pressure environment while supporting the SHS Music Program. Visit fb.com/SteilacoomHSMusicBoosters to print a copy of a flyer to bring in for free gift with purchase.

All money raised with this event goes to support the Steilacoom High School Music Program. The SHSD does not endorse this event.

