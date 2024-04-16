City of Lakewood Public Hearing regarding Starlite Trailer Parking Unusual Use Permit – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department will be holding a public hearing for permit numbers 3241- Unusual Use Permit- Starlite Trailer Parking; and 9014- Land Use Modification Permit for previous CUP (LU-18-00222). The proposed project (3241) consists of site improvements for a trailer parking facility to support the tenants of the industrial warehouse across 82nd ST S at parcel #0320312109. Land Use Modification #9014 is being utilized to eliminate a restriction in previously approved CUP (#LU-18-00222) which restricts truck/trailer traffic across 82nd ST S.

The proposal for application #3241 is located at 3515 82nd ST S (APN0320312111) and the proposal for application #9014 is located at 3451 84th ST S (APN#0320312109). Both properties are located within the Commercial 2 (C2) zoning district. The existing warehouse at 3451 84th ST S is considered a legally non-conforming use which was approved under conditional use permit #LU-18-00222 in 2018 when the use was considered conforming. Removing the existing restriction related to truck traffic will not impact the legal nonconforming status of the use or site. The proposed trailer parking was previously not identified within the Lakewood Municipal Code at the time of original application but is now defined and allowed in the C2 zone upon approval of a conditional use permit (which is the same process as the mentioned unusual use permit which was originally applied for).

All persons wishing to submit written comments on this project prior to the public hearing may do so by April 29, 2024. Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing and interested parties may testify at the public hearing.

The project files are available upon request. A copy of the staff report will be available for review through the Community Development Department five (5) calendar days prior to the public hearing.

Until further notice, residents can virtually attend the referenced Public Hearing by watching it live on the city’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa. Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone at +1(253) 215- 8782 and by entering Webinar ID: 824 2635 8962 and Passcode: 019119.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to Andrea Bell, Associate Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or abell@cityoflakewood.us Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Hearing Examiner electronically.

Virtual Comments: If you would like to provide live Public Comments or Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 824 2635 8962 and Passcode: 019119 or by visiting (https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82426358962?pwd=XsvAbVgb1FTvHCqQTSEttoDgtPEFe4.1 )

By Phone: For those participating by calling in by telephone (+1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 824 2635 8962 and Passcode: 019119, the Project Planner will call on you during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted, please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

By ZOOM: For those using the ZOOM link

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82426358962?pwd=XsvAbVgb1FTvHCqQTSEttoDgtPEFe4.1 upon entering the meeting, please enter your name or other chosen identifier. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to be called upon by the Project Planner during the Public Comment portion of the Public Hearing. When you are unmuted, please provide your name and city of residence. Each speaker will be allowed (3) three minutes to speak during the Public Comment and at each Public Hearing.

Outside of Public Comments and Public Hearings, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged, and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.