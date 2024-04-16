April 20, 9am, Clover Creek cleanup – The Suburban Times

“And they meant it when they said, boots on the ground. The Clover Creek Restoration Action Alliance (aka The Clover Creek Council) will hold its first creek cleanup this year. The Saturday before Earth Day, April 20, they will meet at 9 a.m. at Yakima Ave and Tule Lake Road, the Parkland Prairie Nature Preserve with a trailer, wheelbarrows, and garbage bags.” Read more details at the Pierce Prairie Post website.