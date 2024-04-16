April 20, 9am, Clover Creek cleanup – The Suburban Times

“And they meant it when they said, boots on the ground. The Clover Creek Restoration Action Alliance (aka The Clover Creek Council) will hold its first creek cleanup this year. The Saturday before Earth Day, April 20, they will meet at 9 a.m. at Yakima Ave and Tule Lake Road, the Parkland Prairie Nature Preserve with a trailer, wheelbarrows, and garbage bags.” Read more details at the Pierce Prairie Post website.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Leave a Reply