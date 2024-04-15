I Can Fix That Workshop – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Join THS for a workshop on the history of mending and learn how to mend your clothing from simple patches to the more artistic style of visible mending.

Workshop tickets cost $10 and will include the historic talk and project instruction. All supplies are provided. Basic Hand sewing skills encouraged. This workshop is suggested for teens & adults.

Refreshments will be provided. Workshop begins at 6:00 and ends at 8:00pm

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org

RSVP Here: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200452378