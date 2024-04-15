 I Can Fix That Workshop – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

I Can Fix That Workshop

· · Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Tacoma Historical Society.

Join THS for a workshop on the history of mending and learn how to mend your clothing from simple patches to the more artistic style of visible mending.

Workshop tickets cost $10 and will include the historic talk and project instruction. All supplies are provided. Basic Hand sewing skills encouraged. This workshop is suggested for teens & adults.

Refreshments will be provided. Workshop begins at 6:00 and ends at 8:00pm

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org
RSVP Here: https://tacomahistory.ludus.com/200452378

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Book talk at DuPont Museum

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *