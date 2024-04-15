Apply today for the Lakewood Police Department Citizen’s Academy – The Suburban Times

The registration period is now open for the 2024 Lakewood Police Department Citizen’s Academy. The academy runs Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m., June 11 to Aug. 6, 2024.

This annual multi-week program gives the public an inside view of policing. Held at the Lakewood police station, this is an opportunity for residents to learn about police operations first-hand from Lakewood officers, detectives and command staff. The academy includes classroom-style teaching as well as hands-on training from Lakewood police staff.

Weekly topics offer snapshots of what police learn as part of their training to become sworn officers. This includes patrol responsibilities, criminal investigations, child abuse cases, K9 officers, the city’s Behavioral Health Contact Team, use of force and how the court system works in Lakewood and Pierce County.

Planned activities:

Interactive training from police officers that allows to you to better understand the world of police work in your community.

Experience the same training as our officers: Emergency vehicle operations course driving : Participants will get behind the wheel of a patrol car and maneuver it through a slow-speed course. Virtual reality firearms training : Students will face “real-life” experiences and encounters to learn how officers have to make split-second decisions when on duty.

Have direct access to our officers, detectives and command staff to ask questions.

Interested in attending?

Applicants must fill out a form to be considered for the Lakewood Citizen Academy. Spots are limited to 20, so not every application may be accepted. Priority is given to applicants who are Lakewood residents and who have not yet attended the Citizen’s Academy.

Registration closes May 6, 2024.

Applicants will be contacted by a representative from the Lakewood Police Department about their application and to update them on its status during the review process.

Apply today.