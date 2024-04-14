Lakewood April Artist Reception is April 15 – The Suburban Times

The next City of Lakewood Artist reception features the artwork of Pierce College faculty.

Meet the artists, see their pieces and enjoy music and refreshments Monday, April 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Featured artists include:

Mike Hill

Karen Doten

Scott Aigner

Jenny Roholt

Dave Roholt

As you explore the show, notice each artist has their unique way of making and seeing the world around them – much of which is influenced by the Pacific Northwest. All are welcome – the show is open to the public.

Unable to attend? The artwork will remain in Lakewood City Hall for the public to view and enjoy. The pieces line the walls of foyer and first floor of the building. Stop by any time between regular business hours to enjoy. City Hall is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.