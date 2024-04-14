Clover Park School District Earns Purple Star Award – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District (CPSD) has received a Purple Star Award from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction for its commitment to military-connected students and families. The award is part of a program that was established by the Washington State Legislature in 2023.

The Purple Star Award recognizes school districts that address educational, social and emotional barriers students experience when their parents/guardians are deployed or when relocating and transferring to a different school.

CPSD is one of 12 districts statewide that received the award for 2024. All 2024 winners will retain the designation for two years.

“We deeply value our role in supporting military connected students and families,” said CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner. “This award symbolizes the work our staff and administrators do in ensuring that military students and families receive the support and appreciation they deserve during their time at our schools.”

More than 32% of CPSD’s 12,182 students are military connected.

The Purple Star Award was established through House Bill 1346. To be eligible, school district must meet two major requirements: maintain a dedicated page on its website and employ a staff point-of-contact for military families.

The school district must also provide professional learning opportunities for additional staff on special considerations for military-connected students and families; pass a resolution publicizing the district’s support for military-connected students and families; or host a military recognition event that demonstrates a military-friendly culture.