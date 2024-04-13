You’re Invited to the Green Jobs Summit on May 8 – The Suburban Times

Hosted by City of Tacoma’s Green Workforce partnership, this summit is the result of the City of Tacoma’s efforts with our partners in workforce development, labor, community colleges, and employers through the Good Jobs, Great Cities initiative convened by the National League of Cities and the Federal Department of Labor.

This summit will focus on building foundations of understanding across “Green Jobs” sector stakeholders so we can intentionally grow and bridge pathways into these jobs. We will share research and information gathered on top skills, local training pathways, and future projections for quality green jobs so Pierce County stakeholders can understand trends in labor market demands as well as local opportunities for advancement in these careers. Employers across industries will gain deeper insight from industry peers and local experts on worker skill development and strategies for recruitment and retention into these jobs.

Participants will leave with a greater understanding of the future of green jobs in our region and opportunities for stronger alignment to ensure we have robust systems in place for the continued growth of the green economy in Tacoma and beyond. Space is limited, so please be sure to register if you’re interested in attending!

We hope to see you there! Click here to register.