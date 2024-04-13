South G Street Between South 21st to South 23rd Streets is open – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – South G Street – between South 21st to South 23rd streets – will reopen after 5 PM today (April 12). Although South G Street was projected to be closed for maintenance April 8-19, work was completed ahead of schedule. Community members with questions about the Residential Street Restoration Program can call Jeff Maki at (253) 365-8378.
