 Register for Lakewood Parks Appreciation Day – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Register for Lakewood Parks Appreciation Day

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of Lakewood’s Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join city staff and other volunteers for a day of community service and beautification of Lakewood parks. Volunteers are instrumental in helping the city prepare its park sites for their spring and summer use.

We need volunteer help to remove invasive weeds, pick up trash, and perform other light landscaping to “spring clean”.

Park sites on this year’s cleanup list include:

  • American Lake Park: 9222 Veterans Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498
  • Community Garden: 5509 Arrowhead Rd Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499
  • Fort Steilacoom Park: 8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498
  • Kiwanis Park: 6002 Fairlawn Rd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
  • Springbrook Park: 12601 Addison St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Can you help? Sign up online to volunteer yourself or a group. Have questions? Email parks@cityoflakewood.us or call 253-983-7887.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Lakewood Playhouse - 85th Season

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *