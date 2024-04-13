Register for Lakewood Parks Appreciation Day – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood’s Parks Appreciation Day is Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join city staff and other volunteers for a day of community service and beautification of Lakewood parks. Volunteers are instrumental in helping the city prepare its park sites for their spring and summer use.

We need volunteer help to remove invasive weeds, pick up trash, and perform other light landscaping to “spring clean”.

Park sites on this year’s cleanup list include:

American Lake Park: 9222 Veterans Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

9222 Veterans Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98498 Community Garden: 5509 Arrowhead Rd Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499

5509 Arrowhead Rd Sw, Lakewood, WA 98499 Fort Steilacoom Park: 8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498 Kiwanis Park: 6002 Fairlawn Rd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

6002 Fairlawn Rd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 Springbrook Park: 12601 Addison St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Can you help? Sign up online to volunteer yourself or a group. Have questions? Email parks@cityoflakewood.us or call 253-983-7887.