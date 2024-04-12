Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs – The Suburban Times

Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this Sunday’s Mariners game. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro bus service to and from T-Mobile Park.

The special service will be available Sunday, April 14, for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Chicago Cubs.

From the south, the inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 10:11 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations and then arrive at Seattle’s King Street Station at 11:27 a.m.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.

Riders can sign up to receive text or e-mail service alerts for all Link, Sounder and ST Express routes. Rider alerts can inform you about service interruptions, special event service, holiday schedules and disruptions due to inclement weather. Sign up at soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/service-alerts.

The Link 1 Line runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations from Northgate to Angle Lake. Stadium Station and International District/Chinatown Station are both a short walk to T-Mobile Park.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Passengers can skip lines at ticket vending machines by getting an ORCA card before gameday. Cards only cost $3 for adults, and can be loaded with value to pay individual fares or with or the cost of a passes for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT cards are available for low-income adult passengers, and ORCA cards loaded with a Regional Reduced Fare permit are available for seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at www.myORCA.com.

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip: