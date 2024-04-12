Kilmer Legislation to Spur Economic Development for Puyallup Tribe Heads to President Biden’s Desk – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On April 11, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06); U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (WA) and Patty Murray (WA); and U.S. Representative Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) celebrated the House passage of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians Land Into Trust Act. The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk for signature.

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians Land Into Trust Act places more than 17 acres of land currently owned by the Puyallup Tribe into trust, restoring part of the Tribe’s ancestral homeland and facilitating new economic development and job creation opportunities at the Port of Tacoma and on the Tacoma waterfront.

“This legislation is a big deal because it will help restore the Puyallup Tribe’s homelands – a place that holds deep cultural and historical significance for the Puyallup people,” said Rep. Kilmer. “It’s about enabling the Puyallup Tribe to further diversify and expand economic opportunities and to spur job creation at the Port of Tacoma and along the Tacoma waterfront – a vision of prosperity that benefits not only the Tribe but the entire South Puget Sound region.”

“Legislation helping the Puyallup Tribe create jobs in South Puget Sound is headed to the President’s desk to be signed into law,” said Sen. Cantwell. “The Puyallup Tribe is an economic force and taking this land into trust allows the Tribe to continue to diversify its economy within its traditional lands on Commencement Bay.”

“Bringing this land into trust will help the Puyallup Tribe pursue economic development on the Tacoma waterfront, expand critical infrastructure, and open up tax benefits for the entire community – not to mention that this bill will also restore part of the Tribe’s ancestral homeland, which matters a great deal,” said Sen. Murray. “I was proud to work with my colleagues on this legislation and am thrilled that our bill is now headed to President Biden’s desk. Ensuring that Tribal communities have what they need to grow and thrive is an important responsibility of the federal government and something I will always take seriously.”

“This bill will create jobs, promote economic growth, and increase infrastructure investments for the Puyallup Tribe and the region,” said Rep. Strickland. “We must honor treaty rights and help the Puyallup Tribe advance their vision for a vibrant, healthy, and working Puget Sound.”

“I want to thank Senator Cantwell, Senator Murray, Congresswoman Strickland, and Congressman Kilmer for their tireless support of the Puyallup Tribe and their work on the Puyallup Land Into Trust Confirmation Act, S. 382,” said Chairman Bill Sterud, Chairman of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians. This Act will restore the Tribe’s place along Commencement Bay and will expand the Tribe’s presence along the Blair Waterway. It is truly historic for the Tribe. I also want to thank the leadership of both the House Natural Resources Committee and the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. This legislation is truly bipartisan and represents the best of our Nation. The Puyallup Tribe looks forward to working with our partners to continue contributing to the region’s economy in exciting ways and this legislation is a key part of these plans.”

Land is taken into trust when land is transferred to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to be held in trust for the benefit of the Tribe. To transfer Tribal lands into trust, Tribes may apply to BIA, which will either approve or deny the application, or Congress may pass a bill directing the BIA to take the land into trust. Due to legacy contamination on this land due to industrial development near Commencement Bay, the BIA is unable to take the land into trust and Congressional action through legislation is “the most viable option” as the BIA affirmed in a letter to the Tribe on August 15, 2022.

Land that is taken into trust by the federal government is governed by the Tribe and can benefit from federal programs and services such as New Market Tax Credits, Tax-Exempt Financing, Discounted Leasing Rates, and Foreign Trade Zone Customs and Duty Deferral, among other benefits that protect Tribal sovereignty and allow the Tribe to create economic opportunities for its members and surrounding communities.

The Puyallup Tribe of Indians Land Into Trust Act is supported by the City of Tacoma, Pierce County, Governor Jay Inslee, and the Port of Tacoma.

As the representative for 12 federally recognized Native American Tribes, Rep. Kilmer has been vocal in advocating for the federal government to fulfill its treaty and trust responsibilities and fully respect its unique government-to-government relationship with every sovereign Tribal nation.

In 2022, Rep. Kilmer introduced the Honoring Promises to Native Nations Act – legislation he authored to advance his longstanding efforts to ensure the federal government lives up to its trust and treaty obligations. The legislation is designed to implement the recommendations made in the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ Broken Promises Report – with a focus on economic development, housing, education, health care, and public safety – to ensure the federal government better meets its responsibilities to Native American communities.

Rep. Kilmer has also worked to address the new challenges facing Tribal communities posed by climate change. He has fought for federal reforms to support Tribal sovereignty and to provide resources to Tribal governments to protect their communities and sacred sites from the impacts of climate change. Rep. Kilmer authored the Tribal Coastal Resiliency Act – which provides dedicated resources to Native American Tribes living in coastal areas to support their efforts to mitigate threats caused by climate change and sea level rise.

In 2020, Rep. Kilmer received the Congressional Leadership Award from the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), the oldest, largest, and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization serving the interests of Tribal governments and communities. Rep. Kilmer was recognized for his work in creating economic opportunity in Tribal communities and advocating for reforms to ensure the federal government is more responsive to Tribal needs.