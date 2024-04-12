Domestic Violence and Hope – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

The rain and sun have brought us flowers (and lots of pollen). It has also brought us color, and sometimes chaotic weather. For me, though, lots of change is what always comes to mind this time of year. While it can feel like you go through three seasons in one afternoon, all the new growth, photos of flowers, and spring break adventures always make me hopeful.

The topic of domestic violence might not seem like something that would instill hope, but I have been working with many incredible partners to try and improve systems for survivors and those impacted by domestic and gender-based violence. While there’s a lot to be done, I’m hopeful because I see the energy from so many to help people affected by domestic violence.

Domestic Violence in Pierce County

Two years ago, I participated in a ride-along with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One of the calls that came in during that ride-along was about domestic violence. In speaking with the responding deputies, it was clear they had seen many of these. They told me responses to these calls were often some of the tensest because each situation was unique and involved multiple people.

One heart breaking statistic about domestic violence in Pierce County is that we have some of the highest rates of domestic violence in the state. Knowing that the rates are high, I worked with our Performance Audit Team to review what supports are available when a survivor enters our system. There are many pathways to reaching out for help. Some start with a law enforcement officer, but it can also begin as an individual showing up at our courthouse or one of several advocacy organizations working tirelessly to help survivors and their families find safety and heal.

One of those organizations is the Crystal Judson Family Justice Center, funded through Pierce County and the City of Tacoma. You can call or walk in and receive help navigating the system. We have excellent partnerships with many other organizations across the County, including Our Sisters House, the YWCA of Pierce County, Mi Centro, and Rebuilding Hope! Sexual Assault Center. All have highly trained experts who can help individuals or families find the best steps forward for their unique situation. While it can be terrifying to take that first step, there are people ready to help.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, call 253-798-4166 or 800-764-2420 or TTY 253-798-4620.

Uncovering Barriers

As part of our Performance Audit Work Plan in 2023, I asked that we look at our County’s approach to domestic violence services: how they are provided, where they are provided, whether we are missing communities or geographies, and what could be improved? This plan is being reviewed at a special Pierce County Council meeting next week, on Tuesday, April 16, beginning at 4 p.m.

We contracted with a group called the Battered Women’s Justice Project, and they came to Pierce County and worked with providers, law enforcement, survivors, and the courts to evaluate our systems. Several items mentioned in their report caught my attention, and many of us are working to improve this space. Hence, it works better for those impacted.

First, there indeed was a need for someone, specifically an advocate, to be available when someone came into the courthouse. The paperwork, the building itself, and the process can be overwhelming. We have worked with our Clerk’s Office and the courts to discuss and determine what this could look like. During the development of the County’s 2024-2025 budget, I was able to secure $500,000 in funding to work on the recommendations provided in the report, and this is one of the first things I will work to put in place.

The report also indicated a massive need for free legal services. The number of times someone in a domestic violence situation needs to be in court can get expensive and overwhelming, and this all happens while dealing with a situation that is scary and traumatizing. Without knowing they have legal supports, it can be one of the ways that the perpetrator of the violence will keep them within their sphere of control. We have programs to provide these supports, but often those programs cannot keep up with the demand in our County.

Several other areas of focus were language access for those who do not speak English, support for victims with disabilities, and transportation—all barriers we hear about with almost any County service.

Hope

Overall, I remain hopeful because so many people are working to improve systems. We continue to draw attention to the harms of domestic violence so survivors and those currently experiencing it can recognize their own situation early and make changes. Our community failed Crystal Judson many years ago, so each year, we take time to remember the tragic anniversary of her murder at the hands of her husband and recommit to the work of ending domestic violence. In her honor, the Council will again proclaim April 26 as Domestic Violence Awareness Day in Pierce County. We encourage all to learn about the signs, ask for help if they are in an unsafe or unhealthy relationship, and understand that domestic violence can happen to anyone. You are welcome to attend this special meeting on April 16 or watch from home. It is starting at 4 p.m. to make sure we share our Performance Audit Results after the 5 p.m. hour.

Community Connections

Natural Yard Care Seminars: On April 17th and April 24th, there are two virtual events to learn about maintaining a yard more naturally. They are both from 7 to 8:30 p.m. You can register online here.

Parkland Safe Streets Community Clean Up: On Saturday, April 20th, starting at 9:30 a.m., we will meet at 409 123rd St. South in Parkland to walk the area and remove litter, debris, and other things clogging drains and our community.

Anderson Island Community Clean Up: On Saturday, April 20th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the community will coordinate with the American Legion on the island to spruce things up.

Community Conversation: Please join me at the Parkland-Spanaway Library on Wednesday, April 24th, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., for a conversation about Council District 6 and the County. I look forward to seeing you.

Lakewood Community Clean Up: Lakewood residents can help clean up the community and their properties on April 27th and April 28th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please read about the allowed items and details.

Parks Appreciation Day: On Saturday, April 27th, different communities across District 6 will show their parks a little love.